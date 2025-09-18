Striking the right note at Langtree Care Home

A newly opened care home ventured to The Hallé in Manchester, following the timely re-introduction of a musically-minded member of staff.

Langtree Care Home, a newly opened home and part of the Millennium Care Group, which has five homes in the North West, took residents to a relaxed concert delivered by The Hallé while accompanied by the Group’s Music Ambassador.

Beth Forster-Peters, Millennium Care’s Group Music Ambassador, returned this week from maternity leave and was introduced to the newest members of the Millennium Care family at Langtree Care Home.

Beth’s role is to deliver music therapy sessions, both in groups and individually, to support cognitive and physical functions.

The Hallé’s relaxed concerts are dementia friendly, giving attendees a level of freedom not usually associated with concerts.

Beth said: “This is my first week working with the residents at Langtree Care Home and it’s been brilliant to get to know them. I can’t wait to delve deeper with our group and individual sessions that I know will have such a positive impact on their lives.

“I’ve seen first-hand the results that music can have on our residents, especially those living with dementia, and it’s brilliant that we provide these opportunities while the home is perfectly equipped to deliver such activities.”

Mary Martin-Eaves, a resident at Langtree Care Home, said: “No words can describe how fantastic it was. It blew my mind; there’s no feeling like setting foot on the Hallé’s floor listening to the orchestra. It was enjoyed by young and old; if you like music, it’s the place to be, and everybody was dancing. I could go again today!

“I started to play the piano when I was four. I’m a bit out of practice, so I’m very much looking forward to Beth coming in, starting her sessions and bringing the spirit of the Hallé to the home.”

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Alongside the Group’s Music Ambassador, Langtree boasts a music room which is equipped to deliver one-to-one and group sessions to residents from within the Standish Care Village.

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.