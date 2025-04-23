Success for launch event 'Sound Her Out' geared at empowering women in music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 15th April, the first ever panel meeting for ‘Sound Her Out’ took place at The Snug Coffee House on Market Street in Atherton. The evening was a huge success with both women and men showing their support for women in the music industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night kicked off at 6pm, giving those who arrived early, an opportunity to network. A panel meeting followed with local singer songwriter Bek Jones, Snug owner Rachael Flaszczak and Katie Lloyd from the Lottery Winners. The event was sponsored by Launch Northwest and Forever Manchester.

Before the panel, Bek Jones said;

“I want to create a safe space for women in music. I want people to feel safe, comforted and inspired. I want women to realise there is help there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host Nicola Howard facilitating the panel, Rachael Flaszczak, Karen Boardman, Katie Lloyd and Bek Jones.

Katie Lloyd was interviewed by radio presenter Rachel Darné before the event started.

“I’m excited for this event. I'm hoping that we can raise a bit of positivity and awareness about it all and I’m looking forward to what the other panel members have to say.”

When asked what it was like being the only female in the band, Katie Said

“It’s a lot of time in a van with some stinky boys but it’s good. It’s like having my family around me but then it can be hard being the only girl sometimes. I’ve been doing this a long time. It's been 16 years, so almost half of my life I’ve been doing this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bek Jones welcoming the audience to the event.

“We’ve recently had a number one album and we’re going on tour with Robbie Williams in May for the summer for five months. I spoke to Robbie on facetime, which was a bit weird, but I’ll be meeting him in May, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The panel discussions started centre stage at 7pm, made up of organisers Bek Jones, Rachael Flaszczak and Karen Boardman who is the manager of the all female band, Loose Articles.

Hosted by Nicola Howard from Launch Northwest, the agenda started on safety for women in the industry. The panel shared their own personal experiences of being at gigs and the challenges women face. A mutual agreement by the panel that attitudes towards women in music must change for the better.

Karen Boardman shared her experience of being treated differently by venue owners when arriving for a gig with the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Lloyd from The Lottery Winners and radio presenter Rachel Darné outside the Snug.

“I've even been asked by male venue owners, are you their mum?”

Rachael Flaszczak contributed by giving her own experiences over the years from when she started up.

“I received complaints from local business owners, but the resistance makes me stronger. I do it properly and safely."

Rachael also added that "The safety issue is bigger than what we can change, but we can try.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio Presenter Rachel Darné with organiser Bek Jones and Kate Lloyd from local band The Lottery Winners. Taken outside the Snug in Atherton.

Rachael also advised women who want to become event organisers or venue owners, to do a course in project management. Rachael is an award-winning venue owner who has a track record of successfully winning funding bids.

The gender pay gap was also addressed by the panelists, with a frank discussion about funding and touching on what's available to small businesses.

The evening was centred around panel members actively encouraging women to share their knowledge with eachother with an emphasis on collaboration.

Bek Jones gave some insights into her journey as singer songwriter and the barriers she faced with work and having a family. Barriers that most women probably face and this was one of the reasons for her setting up Sound Her Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bek was open about feeling like she had ‘imposter syndrome’ when she started her music career and feeling conflicted about what she "should" be doing as a woman.

Bek spoke about her family and how she used to work as a manager, never dreaming that she would become a performer. Bek has now left that job behind and performs her music regularly. Music has become her career, thanks to her own self belief and support from Rachael at the Snug.

The session ended with a positive and inspirational discussion about topics for the next meeting and networking, complete with an intimate acoustic performance by Bek Jones, who is currently working on new material, so watch this space!

This event is definitely one to pencil in if you're a female who already works in music. Or, if you don't and you want to take the leap into music, get in touch!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next meeting will be happening at some point in June, so keep an eye on the Sound Her Out socials for more information. Or email [email protected] for more information.

Words and interviews conducted by Rachel Darné and property of.