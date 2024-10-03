Surprise party for longest serving care home manager in Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Surprise celebrations were underway at HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home in Leigh, Lancashire, as Home Manager Lorraine Scholey marked three decades of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine was impressed by the surprise party which was arranged by her colleagues at Richmond House.

Lorraine also received a special visit from MP for Leigh and Atherton, Jo Platt, who was delighted to join in with the occasion. Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Jo Platt and chatting to her about what life is like at Richmond House – which is an integral part of the local Leigh community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other guests who attended the party included HC-One’s Area Director, Anthony Byrne and Regional Director, Nicola Garner, staff from the local authority, local hospice and other care home managers within the area.

Anthony Byrne (Area Director), Lorraine Scholey (Home Manager) and Jo Platt (MP)

30 years ago, Lorraine started working at Richmond House, initially by working one day a week to cover the Home Manager. After the first year, Lorraine then filled a full-time position working as a Nurse working, she then became Deputy Home Manager after a further two years and then Home Manager two years later. Lorraine has been the Home Manager at Richmond House for the last 25 years and is the longest serving manager within the Wigan Borough.

Colleagues decorated the home with balloon arches, flowered ice sculptures and banners. A colleague even brought in his guitar and sang to entertain the guests.

The chefs did a fabulous job of cooking and presenting a delicious buffet including salmon and three staff members also put their baking skills to the test by making cupcakes and cheesecakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Scholey, Home Manager at HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home, commented:

“I would just like to thank everyone involved in making it so special. It is a day I will cherish forever and will never forget. Thank you for the lovely gifts and kind wishes.

“After I accepted the position, I have never looked back.

“The best part about being a Home Manager is having this amazing extended family. I have had three generations of staff working here whilst I have been Home Manager.”