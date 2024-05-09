Swim school with classes in Wigan expands to meet growing demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local swim school Puddle Ducks Lancashire is expanding its services due to ongoing success and a strong reputation, just in time for summer.

Since opening in 2010 the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons, currently teaching at 15 pools across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, teaching around 1,100 children per week. The swim school will now be offering additional sessions at two new venues, to cater for the growing demand for classes across the area.

In the UK, the latest statistics from the Water Incident Database (WAID) show there were 226 accidental fatalities in 2022: 105 of them during June, July and August, making the expansion well timed as we head into summer.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Lancashire, Jo Gribben commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet growing demand. As we head towards summer when children are increasingly around water, it’s great to be able to get more children from across our local area into the pool, learning this essential life skill”.

Hidden Oaks in Ribchester, where the classes will be held on a Monday morning

Jo continued: “From June we will be offering baby and pre-school classes at both of our new venues. The first is The Triangle in Fulwood where the new classes will be on Thursdays. We are also opening at Hidden Oaks in Ribchester, where the classes will be held on a Monday morning. We are thrilled to start lessons at these two brilliant venues with amazing facilities and can’t wait to meet lots of new families to teach even more of our local children how to swim!”.

Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly.