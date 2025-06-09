Take a fresh look at living in Tyldesley

THE largest new home at a development in Tyldesley will be open for viewing this weekend (June 14/15).

Elan Homes is making good progress at Garrett Hall Fields in the Mosley Common area.

The original two-bedroom show home opened last summer and was followed by a four-bedroom show home in the spring. Now, a finished example of the largest property on the development is build complete and being opened for viewing.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “At Garrett Hall Fields we’re building a good range of homes with two to five-bedrooms. We understand that viewing remains an important part of the buying journey and while it wouldn’t be practical to have a show home of every house type, we’re opening a finished example of the five-bedroom detached Lincoln. Spanning 1,963 sq ft it’s the largest home at Garrett Hall Fields and is a great option for families in search of extra space. We’re extending an open invitation to buyers to come and view the Lincoln so they can appreciate the layout and how they might use the space.”

The Lincoln is available from £639,995 and includes flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite worktop, plus turfed rear garden.

At the heart of the home is a combined kitchen, breakfast area and family room, opening out to the garden via French doors. This sociable space is complemented by a separate lounge for quieter moments, plus dedicated dining room, with feature bay window, at the front of the property for formal entertaining.

A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite and dressing room. Two of the other bedrooms share a shower room, meaning the family bathroom serves the remaining two bedrooms.

Recognising that those considering moving to the larger homes at Garrett Hall Fields are likely to have a property to sell, Elan is offering part exchange.

“The speediest solution for those moving up the housing ladder is part exchange. In simple terms, subject to terms and conditions, we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s property so they can buy a new home from us. There’re no chain delays to hold them back or last-minute haggles over price,” Marie explained.

Current prices at Garrett Hall Fields start from £229,995 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Located in the Mosley Common area of Tyldesley, the new homes at Garrett Hall Fields benefit from having a range of nearby amenities including well-regarded schools nearby, local restaurants and shops to stock up on essentials, while Manchester and Liverpool are both easily accessible.

The Lincoln will be available for viewing over the weekend of June 14/15. For more information about the homes available see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.