The 12 days of HAF Christmas

A brand new Christmas Competition from Pianos Pies and Pirouettes and the award winning Wigan HAF team

Get ready for 12 days of fun, creativity, and holiday cheer with Pianos, Pies & Pirouettes CIC and the award-winning HAF Team at Wigan Council!

When?

24th December 2024 - 6th January 2025

Baby it might be cold outside Santa's igloo but he'll warm your heartscwith 12 days of Christmas fun and competition.....

What’s Included?

• 12 FREE activities the whole family will love!

• Amazing prizes like a guitar or piano with lessons for a year and Super League tickets!

• Festive events, creative games, and more!

Santa's happy with it

Bonus Events:

• 23rd December: Face-to-face Christmas fun with bauble making, dancing, and a festive buffet!

• 3rd January: A New Year celebration full of community spirit and surprises!

How to Join:

1. Register your HAF e-vouchers.

2. Join our private Facebook group.

3. Download activities or collect your exclusive activity pack at participating locations.

Grand Finale:

Submit your entries by 10th January for the chance to win prizes, and join us at the Grand Reveal Party at Sunshine House!

Spaces are limited – Register now and make this Christmas unforgettable!

SIGN UP TODAY:

• HAF E-VOUCHERS

• JOIN FACEBOOK GROUP

• DOWNLOAD ACTIVITIES