The 12 days of HAF Christmas
Get ready for 12 days of fun, creativity, and holiday cheer with Pianos, Pies & Pirouettes CIC and the award-winning HAF Team at Wigan Council!
When?
24th December 2024 - 6th January 2025
What’s Included?
• 12 FREE activities the whole family will love!
• Amazing prizes like a guitar or piano with lessons for a year and Super League tickets!
• Festive events, creative games, and more!
Bonus Events:
• 23rd December: Face-to-face Christmas fun with bauble making, dancing, and a festive buffet!
• 3rd January: A New Year celebration full of community spirit and surprises!
How to Join:
1. Register your HAF e-vouchers.
2. Join our private Facebook group.
3. Download activities or collect your exclusive activity pack at participating locations.
Grand Finale:
Submit your entries by 10th January for the chance to win prizes, and join us at the Grand Reveal Party at Sunshine House!
Spaces are limited – Register now and make this Christmas unforgettable!
SIGN UP TODAY:
• HAF E-VOUCHERS
• JOIN FACEBOOK GROUP
• DOWNLOAD ACTIVITIES