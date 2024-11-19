The Brick joins The Big Give Campaign to combat poverty and support Wigan and Leigh communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brick, a Wigan and Leigh-based charity dedicated to tackling poverty and homelessness, is participating in The Big Give, a national fundraising initiative aimed at creating meaningful change in communities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By joining this impactful campaign, The Brick hopes to raise essential funds to support its Multibank initiative, ensuring vulnerable individuals and families in Wigan and Leigh receive the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

The charity has set an ambitious fundraising target of £7,500, to be raised from 3rd-10th December and every pound donated through BigGive.org will be matched, so one donation makes twice the difference. The Brick is calling on individuals, businesses, and organisations in Wigan, Leigh, and beyond to join forces during this critical fundraising period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Give presents an opportunity for The Brick to expand its impact,” said Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick. “Through this campaign, we can ensure that even more people receive the help they need when they need it most.”

The Big Give

The need for support in Wigan and Leigh has never been greater. Rising living costs, ongoing economic challenges, and the effects of poverty continue to affect thousands of local residents.

As a grassroots charity deeply embedded in the community, The Brick works daily to address these challenges head-on, offering practical solutions and long-term hope to those in need. Its key programs, including the Multibank and housing support services, provide vital lifelines to those in crisis.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps us deliver life-changing services to families and individuals in crisis,” added Keely Dalfen. “By supporting The Brick through The Big Give, you’re not just giving money—you’re giving hope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can make donations via The Big Give platform during the campaign period at https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPSSIAA5 .

All contributions will be matched, allowing donors to double their impact and make an even greater difference in the lives of local residents.