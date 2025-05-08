The Brick Launches New Film to Spotlight Groundbreaking Work in Homelessness and Housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brick, a leading charity tackling homelessness and poverty in Wigan and Leigh, has launched a new film celebrating its powerful impact on local lives—and a bold step forward in its mission to provide secure, dignified homes to those most in need.

The film, made possible through a generous donation from The Matthew Good Foundation, showcases The Brick’s unique model that blends housing with intensive support and mentoring. This comes at a time of growth for the charity, which has made major strides in acquiring its own housing stock to protect and support vulnerable people in the community.

In 2024, The Brick was awarded significant capital investment by Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC), allowing the charity to purchase and manage its own homes. With 15 self-contained flats (including two with full disabled access) and three houses now acquired, the organisation is over halfway through its plan to build a portfolio of properties, with a target to accommodate up to 140 individuals each night by September.

“This is more than just bricks and mortar,” said Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick. “Owning our housing not only secures our future but secures these homes for our town. These are not profit-driven investments—they are homes, ringfenced forever for the purpose of ending homelessness in our community. The film we’re launching today tells the real stories behind our work, and highlights why housing, when combined with support, can be truly transformational.”

Kirsty Clark – Executive Director, Matthew Good Foundation said: “At the Matthew Good Foundation, we are committed to amplifying the voices of charities making a real difference, and The Brick’s approach to tackling social challenges truly stands out. After visiting and seeing firsthand the impact of their work, we felt inspired to support the creation of this film through our Amplify Charity Films programme. We hope it will raise awareness of their innovative model and encourage even more community support."

The Brick is now one of very few charities in the UK offering fully accessible housing to people with disabilities experiencing homelessness. Last night alone, the charity provided shelter to 108 individuals who would otherwise have been without a home.

The Brick’s new film is a tribute to the community, supporters, and partners who make its work possible. It captures not just the practical impact of safe housing, but the deeper human right to a home that is secure, peaceful, and dignified.