The Brick Multibank honoured with High Sheriff's Award on its second anniversary of community support

The Brick Charity based in Wigan has received a Special Recognition Award from the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough CBE DL marking its two-year anniversary, celebrating an incredible milestone in its mission to redistribute surplus goods to those most in need. Since its inception, the project has redistributed 2 million items, supporting over 200,000 families across Greater Manchester.

The Brick’s Multibank is part of UK-wide network of multibanks established in 2023 by former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown and Amazon. To date, the network has redistributed 7 million surplus items to 600,00 families since opening the first multibank in Fife three years ago. Mr Ainscough was greeted by staff, partners and volunteers in the multibank warehouse, where he spoke about the importance of their work and thanked them for their service.

This local initiative operating across the Northwest, has grown into a transformative grassroots movement, uniting businesses, charities, and community organisations to ensure surplus goods don’t go to waste but instead reach the people who need them most.

"The Multibank Project has transformed the way surplus goods reach those in need, thanks to strong partnerships at a grassroots level," said Mr Ainscough. "The success of the project lies in the collaboration between businesses, charities, and community organisations."

The Brick receiving High Sheriff Award

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “It was a huge honour to welcome the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester to our Multibank. Martin is always very engaging with our staff and volunteers, and we are extremely grateful to him for shining a light on this incredible project’’

“It was a lovely surprise to be given a Special Recognition Award, which we were very grateful to receive.

One of the organisations benefiting from The Brick Multibank is Kidscan Children’s Cancer Research. Paul Jennings, Ambassador Programme Lead at Kidscan, shared the impact the partnership has had: “Since joining The Brick Multibank, KidsCan has been able to give both Liverpool Alder Hey Hospital and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital a consistent supply of gifts, both large and small, for the children who are currently within their cancer journey.

“There is a massive need for craft donations—these keep the children occupied during their long stays on the wards. The donations from The Brick have been very well received by everyone. After all procedures in the treatment room, children are now able to pick a small gift to make the experience less traumatic. On special occasions, such as Birthdays and Christmas, we are able to provide a gift tailored to the sex, age, and interests of the child involved.

“The impact of all this cannot be overstated—the children, their parents, and families are all very grateful for the help that The Brick Multibank has given. We at the charity are also very grateful, as we have now freed up time and resources to use elsewhere.”

The Brick also supports local schools. A teacher from St Bernadette’s Primary School explains: “As frontline professionals supporting individuals and families facing the harsh realities of the cost-of-living crisis, the partnership with The Brick has been invaluable. Many of the people we work with are struggling to meet even their most basic needs, with rising costs leaving little to no budget for essential household items.

“Through the scheme, we have been able to provide access to high-quality, much-needed goods such as bedding, kitchenware, small appliances and furniture. These are not luxuries – they are fundamental items that support people’s dignity, comfort and ability to live safely and securely.

“Without this resource, many families would be living without the items needed to prepare food, stay warm or sleep comfortably. The impact has been immediate and life-changing, helping to relieve some of the immense financial pressure people are under.

“The service not only provides practical support but also restores a sense of hope and stability during incredibly difficult times. It’s an essential part of our ability to respond effectively to the cost-of-living crisis and make sure that no one is left without the basics needed for daily life’’

As The Brick Multibank looks ahead, the focus is on expanding its reach and securing further funding to continue its life-changing work. With the support of businesses, charities, and local communities, The Brick Multibank is proving that when people come together, no good resource has to go to waste, and no family should go without.

For more information, or to support The Brick Multibank, visit www.thebrick.org.uk/our-work/brick-by-brick