The countdown is on: Just one week to go until The Hundred returns to Emirates Old Trafford

The wait is nearly over: Manchester Originals return to Emirates Old Trafford for the electrifying 2025 season of The Hundred on Wednesday 6th August, with an unmissable game against Southampton's Southern Brave.

This year’s opening fixture promises more than just top-tier cricket: it’s a full day out for fans of all ages. From edge-of-your-seat sporting action to live music, DJ sets, an array of street food on offer, and an incredible atmosphere, The Hundred delivers an unforgettable summer experience.

International cricket stars Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Beth Mooney and Amelia Kerr are all included in the men’s and women’s teams this year. Both teams are welcoming new talent onto the pitch, including Matty Hurst, Esmae MacGregor, and Darcey Carter, alongside fan favourites Jimmy Anderson, Sophie Ecclestone, and Jos Buttler. Pop singer Aimei 媚 is also set to perform at the opening fixture, which sees the women’s game start at 3pm, followed by the men’s at 6:30pm.

Tickets are selling fast, with 10,000 already snapped up for the opening match. Prices start at just £5 for under 16s and £20 for adults, offering unbeatable value for a full day of entertainment.

For the latest updates and to secure your tickets, please visit The Hundred.