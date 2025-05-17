The silent Aria By Joe Kiney Whitmore

Joe Kiney Whitmore is redefining the relationship between sound and sight. His upcoming exhibition at Park Pianos is an immersive experience—one that doesn’t just display paintings, but invites audiences to see how art and music can merge into something greater than the sum of their parts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his mastery of classical oil painting techniques, Joe’s work is deeply rooted in observation—capturing moments, emotion, and movement in a way that makes his paintings feel alive. But his newest pieces go a step further. Inspired by the rhythms and textures of music, this exhibition explores how visual and auditory art can intertwine, shaping the way we perceive both.

Visitors will experience this firsthand as live performances by a pianist and a cellist fill the space, creating an atmosphere where each brushstroke feels connected to melody and sound. Free refreshments will also be available, making the exhibition a place for not just viewing, but lingering—absorbing the interplay between the two art forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Joe’s journey of recovery has shaped him as a person, this exhibition is about artistic transformation. His past informs his vision, but his work speaks of something universal—how creative disciplines overlap, influence, and enhance each other. "Art is a conversation between mediums," Joe says. "Music, painting—they don’t exist in isolation. They move together, shaping each other just like people do."

Sneak peek at Joe's work.

This exhibition is an invitation to experience the way sound and image shape each other. As live music flows through the space, Joe’s paintings stand as a visual symphony—each brushstroke echoing the rhythm and emotion of musical composition. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where melody influences movement, where canvas and sound become interconnected, and where creativity speaks in more than one language.

"A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step." -Joe Kiney Whitmore.