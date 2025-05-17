The silent Aria By Joe Kiney Whitmore
Known for his mastery of classical oil painting techniques, Joe’s work is deeply rooted in observation—capturing moments, emotion, and movement in a way that makes his paintings feel alive. But his newest pieces go a step further. Inspired by the rhythms and textures of music, this exhibition explores how visual and auditory art can intertwine, shaping the way we perceive both.
Visitors will experience this firsthand as live performances by a pianist and a cellist fill the space, creating an atmosphere where each brushstroke feels connected to melody and sound. Free refreshments will also be available, making the exhibition a place for not just viewing, but lingering—absorbing the interplay between the two art forms.
While Joe’s journey of recovery has shaped him as a person, this exhibition is about artistic transformation. His past informs his vision, but his work speaks of something universal—how creative disciplines overlap, influence, and enhance each other. "Art is a conversation between mediums," Joe says. "Music, painting—they don’t exist in isolation. They move together, shaping each other just like people do."
This exhibition is an invitation to experience the way sound and image shape each other. As live music flows through the space, Joe’s paintings stand as a visual symphony—each brushstroke echoing the rhythm and emotion of musical composition. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where melody influences movement, where canvas and sound become interconnected, and where creativity speaks in more than one language.
"A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step." -Joe Kiney Whitmore.