The Three Towns Win Three Top Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Presenting the awards were Christine Hunter Hughes, the Local District Representative of NODA and Andy McNicholas NODA North West Councillor.
The Three Towns will be performing ‘Die Fledermaus’ next week 13th-17th May at
St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh. A musical comedy set in glittering Vienna. Prince Orlofsky’s Ball is the scene for romance, intrigue, disguise and mistaken identity set to the sparkling romantic melodies of Johann Strauss, played by professional orchestra.
All of Viennese high society is going to Prince Orlofsky’s Ball. They just don’t want each other to know this. Eisenstein should be going to prison so he’s keeping a low profile.
His wife and her lover Alfred are also keen to conceal their identities.
Their maid Adele should be tending to her sick aunt, not partying. By the end of the night all masks will be lifted, identities will be known and truths will be revealed. A show not to be missed by this award winning society!
Tickets available 01942 605369 or online at www.thethreetowns.net