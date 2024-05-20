Thousands of pounds raised in first ever Charity Pub Walk for Wigan & Leigh Hospice
The day was an overwhelming success, raising over £24,000 with all proceeds going to the hospice.
Fundraising Manager, Lindsey Butler said, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the event. There was a great atmosphere on the day with laughter and sunshine throughout, and some of our supporters even dressed up in costumes which was so fun to see! Seeing how many people showed up and raised much needed funds for the hospice means that the event will definitely be back.”
Participants painted the town purple as they sported Wigan & Leigh Hospice shirts whilst walking the route, encouraging local residents to donate and also show their support to a great cause.
Twelve venues were apart of the event, including Formby’s, Kirklees Hall Inn, The Crown, Two Left Feet, The Boar’s Head, The Colliers Arms, Forbes on the Lane, The Cherry Gardens Hotel, The Millstone, Real Crafty, The Charles Dickens and Wigan Central.
Walkers enjoyed special offers at select venues with their event wristband, and had a rest stop at Red Rock car park where there was a mobile bar, hot food trucks and a dog treat stand for any furry friends.
Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s next fundraising event is their Midnight Walk on Friday 14th June, beginning at the Wigan Warriors Fan Zone, Robin Park Arena at 9pm. This is a walk to celebrate the life of a loved one. You can now sign up on their website www.wlh.org.uk.
Every year the hospice must raise two thirds of its costs - more than £4million - to keep its services running. This means they must raise £12,000 per day with the support from the local community.