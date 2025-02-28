Three Awards for The Three Towns

The Three Towns scooped three awards at the (NODA) National Operatic and Dramatic Association North West Regional Awards Evening held on 15th February at the Last Drop Village Hotel, Bolton: ‘Best Gilbert & Sullivan Production’, ‘Best Musical Director’ (Phil Boardman) and ‘Best Programme’ for their production of The Pirates of Penzance in May, at St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh.

The Three Towns were nominated for their ‘Three Towns in Concert’ and three further nominations for their performance of The Pirates of Penzance: David Kay and Jo Hassouna-Smith for’Best Directors of a Musical’, Victoria Goulden as Mabel for ‘Best Leading Female Character in a Musical’, John Matthias as The Pirate King for ‘Best Comedy Performance in a Musical’, and the Society for ‘Best Ensemble’.

Presenting the awards were Liz Hume-Dawson, the District Representative of NODA and Andy McNicholas NODA North West Councillor. The winners will be nominated forward to the NODA North West Awards Event in May at The Mercure Hotel, Manchester.

Christine Hunter-Hughes, said of the show, ‘Taking a swipe at the gentry, add sentimental pirates, blundering policemen and improbable paradoxes. A winning formula! The sound from the musical numbers was delightful.’

Members of The Three Towns pictured with Three Trophies

Three Towns are now enthusiastically in rehearsal for their upcoming show ‘Die Fledermaus’ 13th-17th May at St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh. A hilarious story of romance, intrigue, disguise and mistaken identity set to the sparkling romantic melodies of Johann Strauss, played by professional orchestra. Tickets available from 17th March 01942 605369 or online at www.thethreetowns.net