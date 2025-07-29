Tony Porter Ponders: A positive outlook in many parts of Wigan?

Things are on and going up, the collage new build, Haigh Hall miniature train track and loads more.. I am impressed, finally.

2025 is becoming a positive year for Wigan! The success and popularity of the various finished parts of Eckersley Mill, the nearly completed Civic Centre reimagination, the Plantation Gates, and realising I may have, in my last Wigan Watch, underestimated what was occurring at Haigh Hall regarding the mini railway, we are seeing huge, positive changes. The college is getting a new building at a breath-taking rate of knots, I can see it being completed by the start of September 2026 influx of new students.

The girder framework is going up, including floors at a massive rate, it will just need the outer walls, lifts and internal fittings in place and will be welcoming students in no time. The Plantation Gates is undergoing an extensive refurbishment, with the side buildings, awaiting stone masons to fix the structures above the walls, chimneys, to become the grand entrance to The Plantation and Haigh Hall once more.

Hoardings near by hint that the Land Train will return by 2027 taking people to and from the main attractions like in the golden years of the site. I questioned what was occurring on my last Wigan Watch regarding the miniature railway track that weaves in and around various parts of the woods, having seen track removed and carriages awaiting what looked like collection a few weeks ago.

One of three deer I saw on my Sunday evening Wigan Walk around Haigh Hall, the first I didn't manage to film.

A comment on the video said, ‘The miniature railway hasn’t run since 2020 but is coming back after a full refurbishment including relaying all the track’ adding ‘Wigan Council last year put in £380K for the restoration.’ I was gladdened to see that this indeed seems the case while filming my latest Wigan Walk video in the area, seeing heavy plant equipment and plenty of new track bedding had already been installed ready for new sleepers and track, I hope the carriages I saw lined up are away to be refurbished and returned ready for the relaunch of this major attraction.

I also stumbled across the ride on miniature railway, that I had forgotten even existed, was looking quite sorry for itself, I have no idea if this will be part of the main relaunch, or just something that might get looked at in the future. Meanwhile in Wigan Town Centre we have seen the Civic Centre entering its final stages after a long upgrade, we are seeing landscaping a new interesting outdoor stair and walkway, seating and lounging areas outdoors and some impressive signage, this building receives a great deal of hate of folks, but I have a brutalist soft spot for it, I hope this work gives it a future for decades to come.

I obtained some great footage of two deer near Haigh Hall on Sunday evening, while filming for both Wigan Watch and Walks, it is amazing just how much nature is just beyond our doorsteps. It was shortly after I had paid a visit to the Haigh Windmill, something I had questioned on a poster in the town centre. It was built around 1840 and is Grade II listed. It was built to pump water from nearby ponds to a brewery in Haigh near The Balcarres Arms pub. It is the only standing windmill in the whole of Greater Manchester, and I never knew it existed until a few weeks ago, how embarrassing.