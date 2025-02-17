Tony Porter Ponders: A tale of two scaffolds that prove Wigan Council is doing positive Green Man stuff.

Scaffolding is coming down and going up and more green men is not a bad thing either, well done Wigan Council.

There is so much positivity in Wigan its scary. As you know I try to find the positives in Wigan and that has been more than difficult in the last few years, but there are glimmers of hope. Haigh Hall is finally being shed of its scaffolding cladding and becoming a thing of beauty. Some replacement cills and window lintles are clearly visible and look great, in time they will weather to match the original window surrounds, I am guessing.

There remains an awning on the roof and half the scaffolding was still up at the rear, Sunday evening, but I was very happy to see that things have progressed in the last two weeks, where I feared, and wrote about, the worst occurring. I assume that the public will be getting access to a fully refurbed building sooner rather than later and I am excited to be one as I have not, yet, set foot inside this historic hall.

The tale of two scaffoldings continues with, opposite Greggs, some scaffolding is going up, it looks like building of the main entrance in Market Place of the new market hall is imminent. This id great news for the long suffering market traders who have been left isolated for years, remember their signs saying we are here until 2024, well maybe that will be 2026 now, but things are moving in the right direction.

But wait, that is not all, at the top end of Beech Hill work is nearing completion on making the set of lights near Galloways pedestrian friendly. I questioned, in this column and on my Wigan Watch last year, why a pelican crossing was but just over one hundred steps down Spencer Road rather than converting the main light to have green man crossings, and here we are.

Now I would urge, due to these already having an electricity feed, swapping the, underused, pelican with the Zebra crossing outside the primary school on Beech Hill. I still fear a tragedy is waiting to happen at the current zebra crossing location. But wait, there is more, there are also plans to make the crossing at the lights in Scholes, near the Sally Army building, green man friendly too, there is going to be traffic chaos here, for a few weeks, but at least it will be safer to cross on foot in the future. I have used it a few times, on foot, and it was an experience I would rather not have, obviously it needs only to be triggered by someone pressing the button the cross, otherwise it will add to the congestion that can arise at rush hour with traffic coming across the River Way By Pass and backing up throughout the town centre.

But hey, all this is great, I mean really positive, finally the council are doing not one, but many great things for the people of Wigan. We also have the Whelly Loop race track, sorry footpath, coming along nicely and Wigan council tax only, probably, being raised by 4.99% rather than the 5% they are allowed to do, that is a great relief to many. Then Council House rents only going up by 2.7% both of these a small price to pay for such a forward looking and rebranded, at what cost?