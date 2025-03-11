Tony Porter Ponders: Can we risk our health with a trade deal with the USA? Gallimore's is no more.

A stark warning on the Manchester City Council website regarding possible dangers of illegally imported sweets and drinks, and Starmer wants a trade deal for more non UK compliant foodstuffs. Despite the loss of Gallimore's there are some positive things occurring around town.

I read a report regarding illegally imported American sweets and drinks and the danger they may risk to folks who regularly ingest them. I did, for a short period buy American candy and drinks for my shop in Pemberton from a reputable cash and carry in Liverpool, near to Aintree racecourse. All of them had printed paper stickers on with the ingredients and amounts of chemicals included. When in 2012 I relocated I stopped selling them. But more and more stores are, including B&Ms and I think I have seen some in Tesco. One assumes that these fit the UK/EU guidelines for safety.

But is this not a huge warning shot for us to move away from a trade deal with the US, chlorinated chicken is the one thing many are familiar with and have said they would not buy. Safety standards are markedly different around the world regarding foodstuffs, so why would we legally allow items in that could harm our health and farmers businesses. Many are waking up to the long-term dangers of vaping, with a ban on disposable ones and ones that are targeting kids with packaging and flavours.

I can see lawsuits regarding illnesses from vaping, will there be shops targeted for compensation for selling illegal imported sweets too, the list is terrifying of the health risks. Yet Americans seem to allow their kids consume these foods. Many imported sweets and drinks contain additives and ingredients that are banned in the UK because they are linked to: Hyperactivity, Behavioural problems, Cancer, Kidney and other organ damage, Heart problems and more. Manchester City Council Website, where this information is from mentions some brands too including Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Fanta Pineapple, Hostess Twinkies, Jolly Rancher Gummies Original, Hostess Golden Cupcakes, Jolly Rancher Lollipops, Cheetos Crunchy, Sunny D Orange Strawberry and many more brands.

Sad to see a long established and popular business closing, but it went with a bang not a whimper.

With the nanny state we seem to be moving into, I am amazed that anywhere is allowed to sell these items. Starmer is hinting at a trade deal with the US, but at what cost to our standards of food. I am all for free trade, cheaper prices, but I would much prefer it to be produce from the UK or from counties that have the same, or higher, standards we do for animal welfare, chemical additives etc. Its sad that as well as worrying about or kids or grandkids vaping in the future, we could be worried about them possibly getting illnesses from US products that enter the UK.

Meanwhile in Wigan we saw the closure on Sunday of Gallimore’s. For decades they have been producing good food and a great friendly atmosphere, and many are saddened by its sudden closure. I spoke to one of the owners after work, who expressed sadness, obviously, at the news. I returned about 7pm to see it going out with a bang, not a whimper. I could not get in as it was that busy.

A fitting, though untimely, end to a much-loved business. I had my first long walk of 2025 filming for an upcoming Wigan Watch video, should be up the time this is published. I filmed at Scholes traffic light upgrading, the Hospital Car Park build, the Plantation Gates and Haigh Hall. All of which are positive for the town and its people.