Tony Porter Ponders: World leaders squabble and lighter nights reveal a shocking sight.

How many World leaders does it take to start an argument, one, can you guess who. Plus worrying times for an iconic Wigan House.

Just when you think you have seen everything, Trump trumps himself again. The meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy (no idea why he now has two y’s but hey) was nothing short of a car crash. JD Vance, the Vice President and Trump laid into Volodymir like it was a roast. The accusations and aggression were off the scale, and to make things worse twenty-four hours after being asked to leave the White House he met Sir Keir who hugged him. Many think Trump's handling of the press meeting was terrible, but remember first time he was in office, he called Putin names and Kim Jong Un ‘Little Rocket Man’ before meeting both.

Maybe this is his way of making friends, bully and insult and then change tack and vola, world peace. Sadly, I fear this is not the case, Trump, like Blair and Bush decades ago, seems only interested in getting Ukraine to give the USA access to the minerals and metals they have in abundance. Basically, a land grab, something that is occurring in another part of the world with Trump lining himself up to be ‘king pin’ of that land. Love or loath him, he has done many things he said he would do during the election build up, something we are not currently experiencing here in the UK, but I still think that he is the most dangerous man ever to be installed in the White House.

Also I had to ask myself if can he read after Sir Keir actually completed a task, delivering an invitation for King Charles. Trump, though, looked confused as to what this ‘letter’ was and seemed more interested if there was the Kings signature on it then asked Keir to read it out. All this before the debacle a day or so later with the Ukrainian President, who since has had a private meeting with his majesty. I think the State visit offer must be reconsidered, though Trump might rethink it himself after the leaders meeting in London to discuss peace options for Ukraine, top marks to Keir for organising that.

This once great house rapidly falling apart in front of our eyes, I need to win the lottery, it needs saving.

My main concern is the amount of money we are now going to lend Ukraine, I fear it will be not dissimilar to your kids asking to borrow cash that they ‘will pay back’ but never do. We have issues here that need addressing and cash injected into them. I am not suggesting abandoning Ukraine, but maybe not go in what is starting to feel like three thousand percent.

In Wigan, days are staying lighter meaning I can get out and about after to work to see how the improvements to Wigan are going. The Beech Hill traffic light upgrade is near to completion and work is well under way in Scoles with an almost identical, much needed, project. The Civic Centre looks like new windows are going in and it may have had a paint job, my biggest concern is the abandoned house near Cherry Gardens Pub that is rapidly falling apart, is there no one who can instruct the owners to do basic emergency repairs and make it water tight, or will it be allowed to fall down and be replaced by an ugly apartment block? Sadly no room to mention the Labour Councillor who left the party.