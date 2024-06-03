Touching Hearts Changing Lives - Wigan fights back with slimming group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An article published in The Telegraph on 18th May 2024 declared that over 70% of people in the Wigan Borough are defined as overweight with a BMI of more than 25. As a Slimming World Consultant from the Wigan North Team, with a town centre group, I wanted to share with you one of our many success stories. Every Slimming World Consultant in the Wigan area will welcome any new member with open arms.

Meet Megan. Megan is 35, from Wigan, a wife and mum to two young children. She is a member of my Saturday group at Clifton Street Community Centre, off Poolstock Lane, Wigan.

Megan said: "I've been a target member since Christmas Eve 2022; a Diamond Target Member (meaning she's maintained her target weight for a year), since December 2023. I've lost 3 stones and never felt more confident or comfortable in my body.

"Back in high school, I was bullied for my weight - despite being a perfectly normal weight...I just carried it differently as I 'developed' a little earlier than a lot of girls I went to school with; so my clothes fit differently. I wore baggy clothes to hide beneath and battled with the mental and emotional fall out of that bullying for decades after.

"Years of counselling have seen me getting some way to putting that right but it was only when I took control of my weight after having my two daughters that changed me fully. I've undergone tests for IBD (Inflamatory Bowel Disease) and coeliac over the years and at the point of joining Slimming World, I was having further tests including going for a colonoscopoy to find out why my tummy just wasn't happy whatever I was eating.

"Turns out...I was eating everything that isn't good for my body! Over reliance on fast food options, take away 'treats' that just were a weekly norm; these were causing the troubles.

3 stones off, a healthier BMI and between the far better diet and a body that moves without aching, I now have the confidence to wear the clothes I want to, I can eat without the fear of an IBS flare up and my anxiety is far lower than it ever has been.

"It's not gone entirely, I doubt it ever will but I can look at myself in the mirror each day knowing that I am doing the best I can for my body and my mind - as well as my daughters who deserve a mum who can actually join in with them at the park. I'm now confident enought to talk to my girls daily about loving out bodies and know that I am not fibbing to them and not believing it myself."