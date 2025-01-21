Tournament success for junior chess

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday 19th January saw the very first South Lancs and Cheshire Junior Inter-Club chess tournament at Bridgewater High School, Warrington. 42 young chess players, aged between 6 and 18 from Wigan, Northwich, Stockton Heath, Culcheth and Atherton junior chess clubs took part, including 12 from Wigan Junior Chess Academy. They had all been studying to prepare for the event and, for many, it was their first chess tournament.

Damian McCarthy from Stockton Heath Junior Chess club said ‘This tournament is a great opportunity for the children of different levels to play against other chess players of a similar age and playing standard. The tournament has been a great success and we certainly intend to run some more tournaments later this year’.

There were two sections in the event based on the playing ability of entrants. Congratulations to Wigan Chess Club’s Michael Toncik who won the ‘Pawns’ section. Also congratulations to Hannah Boyall from Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club who won the ‘Knights’ section.

It was great to see the enthusiasm and concentration from all 42 players. Well done to all the children who played excellently!

Wigan’s Michal Toncik won the ‘Pawns’ section

If you would like more information about junior chess in the Northwest please contact:

Atherton Chess Club - [email protected]

Culcheth Chess Club - [email protected]

Northwich Junior Chess Club - https://northwichchessclub.com/northwich-chess-juniors/

Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club - [email protected]

Wigan Junior Chess Academy – [email protected]