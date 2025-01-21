Tournament success for junior chess

By John Shortt
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 07:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunday 19th January saw the very first South Lancs and Cheshire Junior Inter-Club chess tournament at Bridgewater High School, Warrington. 42 young chess players, aged between 6 and 18 from Wigan, Northwich, Stockton Heath, Culcheth and Atherton junior chess clubs took part, including 12 from Wigan Junior Chess Academy. They had all been studying to prepare for the event and, for many, it was their first chess tournament.

Damian McCarthy from Stockton Heath Junior Chess club said ‘This tournament is a great opportunity for the children of different levels to play against other chess players of a similar age and playing standard. The tournament has been a great success and we certainly intend to run some more tournaments later this year’.

There were two sections in the event based on the playing ability of entrants. Congratulations to Wigan Chess Club’s Michael Toncik who won the ‘Pawns’ section. Also congratulations to Hannah Boyall from Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club who won the ‘Knights’ section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was great to see the enthusiasm and concentration from all 42 players. Well done to all the children who played excellently!

Wigan’s Michal Toncik won the ‘Pawns’ sectionWigan’s Michal Toncik won the ‘Pawns’ section
Wigan’s Michal Toncik won the ‘Pawns’ section

If you would like more information about junior chess in the Northwest please contact:

Atherton Chess Club - [email protected]

Culcheth Chess Club - [email protected]

Northwich Junior Chess Club - https://northwichchessclub.com/northwich-chess-juniors/

Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club - [email protected]

Wigan Junior Chess Academy – [email protected]

Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice