Tournament success for junior chess
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Damian McCarthy from Stockton Heath Junior Chess club said ‘This tournament is a great opportunity for the children of different levels to play against other chess players of a similar age and playing standard. The tournament has been a great success and we certainly intend to run some more tournaments later this year’.
There were two sections in the event based on the playing ability of entrants. Congratulations to Wigan Chess Club’s Michael Toncik who won the ‘Pawns’ section. Also congratulations to Hannah Boyall from Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club who won the ‘Knights’ section.
It was great to see the enthusiasm and concentration from all 42 players. Well done to all the children who played excellently!
If you would like more information about junior chess in the Northwest please contact:
Atherton Chess Club - [email protected]
Culcheth Chess Club - [email protected]
Northwich Junior Chess Club - https://northwichchessclub.com/northwich-chess-juniors/
Stockton Heath Junior Chess Club - [email protected]
Wigan Junior Chess Academy – [email protected]