Triple Gold Consultant helping more people lose weight and stay there for good

As the nation’s favourite weight loss organisation, Slimming World knows that changing the habit of a lifetime isn’t always easy.

That’s why this November, Consultant & Team Developer Diane Charnock is reaching out to past members who’d like to make this time the last time they ever lose weight, just like she did.

Diane who runs the Standish Wednesday evening group says, imagine its New Years Eve. You've just planned next weeks menu, you've done the big shop and you're ready to see in 2025 in style.

That's because you re joined Slimming World in November, you've got a few weeks under your (much looser) belt - you're feeling calm, in control and so thankful you didn't put it off. You can't remember the last time you went into January feeling so positive and so confident. This time you know you're going to get to target and stay there!

Diane Charnock before and after her 3 stone weight loss

Diane who now runs the Standish Wednesday Group at 5:30pm and 7pm says "We know that changing habits of a lifetime to lose weight and keep it off isn't always easy. Experts say we live in a obesogenic society, where plenty of high-calorie food is easily accessible and day to day activity is declining in the average persons lifestyle. That's why at Slimming World we don't just support members with the practicalities of eating healthily at any time of year and getting more physically active, but we also help them understand the emotional and physiological barriers that crop up along the way, as well as equip them with the tools and strategies to overcome their own personal hurdles."