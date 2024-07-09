Underwater World exhibition highlighting impact of choices to launch in Wigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
The church and community centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield, located on Chapel Street, holds a weekly Knit and Natter group with the past few months seeing its members create hundreds of items for an upcoming exhibition to teach local children the importance of caring for creation and looking after the world’s oceans.
Now the group has joined forces with Nicol Mere Primary School, located on Roman Road, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, with 420 children creating paintings and artefacts which will feature in the exhibition, alongside crocheted octopuses, knitted starfish and sewn blankets that look like fishing nets, set to launch on Monday, July 15.
The summer exhibition exploring the wonders of the underwater world is a free event and will take place every day from 10:30 am – 4:00 pm until Friday, July 19, with additional hours on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, open until 7:30 pm. Sand and water play activities will be on offer, refreshments available and select items from the exhibition can be purchased, with all money raised going back into the community work of The Salvation Army in the area.
Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “We wanted to educate children on the impact our choices can have on the environment and how we can all help shape the future for generations to come. The underwater world plays such an important role in our planet and all of our lives that we felt it important to highlight this to children within our community, and what better way to do this than get local school children involved in a hands-on way.
“Our Knit and Natter group has worked tirelessly over the last few months to create some stunning items to bring the exhibition to life, all handmade with love and available to buy to allow us to continue our work within the local community, living by our mission of caring for creation. We’re excited to add the finishing touches as we prepare to launch the exhibition, open our doors and welcome everyone to be involved!
The Knit and Natter group, which has been running for three years, was created to combat loneliness and isolation in the local community, providing a safe space to meet people and make friendships while also learning a new skill or expanding on current ones.
Elaine added: “Our knitting group brings members of our community together to socialise and use their current skills, learn new skills or just enjoy a bit of friendly conversation.
“We feel it is important that people that might struggle to find daily activities to fill their time can have access to a free and safe space to meet others and feel a part of something, boosting mental health and wellbeing while tackling loneliness and isolation at the same time. Our doors are open to welcoming more people each week to the group!”
Knit and Natter runs as a weekly drop-in every Thursday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, for a contribution of £1.50, with all materials and equipment provided.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.