Major upgrades to a pair of paths well-used by Wigan Borough residents will see them added to the Bee Network.

This is Greater Manchester’s vision for a joined-up transport network, including buses, trams, walking, and cycling.

Nearly 4km of paths, bridleways and tracks on the Whelley loop line, near to Haigh Woodland Park, and Standish are being upgraded from muddy surfaces to high quality, hard surfaces.

The works are designed so residents can walk, wheel, cycle, scoot and ride easily and more safely.

Whelley Loop Line is to get an upgrade

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services, and transport, said: “By continuing to upgrade local paths and expand our Bee Network, we are hoping people will feel more and more confident and able to make the choice to leave their car at home, and walk, cycle, wheel or scoot for these local journeys.

“These off-road routes are so valuable in enabling people to explore the borough, and for daily journeys to work and school.

“Thank you to everyone who uses these routes or lives near them for their patience as we carry out these improvement works.”

The popular Whelley Loop Line is being extended by a further kilometre from Canon Sharples Primary School to Hall Lane, with an accessible ramp being built up to Hall Lane Bridge.

This will make it easier for people to get to Haigh Woodland Park and will improve the already popular and well-used Whelley Loop.

In Standish, 2.7km of the bridleway from Wigan to Standish is being upgraded, from Gidlow Lane, along Barley Brook, finishing at Standish Wood Lane.

These works complement recently upgraded junctions and crossings in the area as well as connecting to the Standish Mineral Line and will provide a safe off-road alternative to the busy Wigan Road for pedestrians, cyclists, and people using wheelchairs or pushing prams.

The route will remain as a bridleway and the path is set to be widened, creating more space for all users.

With better access and connections for communities in North Wigan and Standish, both of these routes will create more options for people to explore our borough.

Both projects are expected to be completed in spring next year.

Wigan Council is able to deliver these schemes, thanks to the additional funding secured from TfGM’s Mayor’s Challenge Fund, which improves walking, wheeling and cycling levels across the city region.