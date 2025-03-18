Wigan borough will be joining in the national celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special military themed event will be held in Mesnes Park on Saturday, May 10 and residents will be encouraged to hold their own community events on the preceding bank holiday weekend.

Community and neighbourhood groups are being encouraged to get their requests in now for street closures to host their parties and barbecues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day itself will land on Thursday, May 8, and an ambitious national programme of events will be taking place. Victory over Japan (VJ) Day will be marked in August.

Previous VE Day anniversary celebrations in Wigan

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “We’re proud supporters of our Armed Forces community here in Wigan borough and these milestone dates are important for residents of all ages.

“Our flagship event and the street parties in the community will perfectly complement everything going on across the UK.

“VE and VJ Day were momentous events in the history of our nation that will never be forgotten, and we must preserve the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of lasting peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event in Mesnes Park will take place between 11am and 4pm with music and entertainment, including performances from The Combined Bands of the Lancashire Artillery and Duke of Lancaster Regiments.

Residents of Dakins Road in Leigh celebrate the war is over on VE Day 1945

There will also be a display of military vehicles, an artisan market, fun fair and refreshments.

For communities looking to host their own street parties, the deadline for road closure applications is Sunday, March 30.

Please complete our online application to apply (external link) and the council’s Streetworks Team will be in touch to offer guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council has removed the requirement to have public liability insurance for street parties for this occasion.

However, if you include bouncy castles, barbecues, or other activities that could pose a potential risk of injury to attendees, you may need to consider getting public liability insurance for your own assurances for your event.

For more information about national VE and VJ Day celebrations and resources, please visit VE and VJ Day.