VE Day 80th anniversary: Wigan celebrations planned
A special military themed event will be held in Mesnes Park on Saturday, May 10 and residents will be encouraged to hold their own community events on the preceding bank holiday weekend.
Community and neighbourhood groups are being encouraged to get their requests in now for street closures to host their parties and barbecues.
VE Day itself will land on Thursday, May 8, and an ambitious national programme of events will be taking place. Victory over Japan (VJ) Day will be marked in August.
Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “We’re proud supporters of our Armed Forces community here in Wigan borough and these milestone dates are important for residents of all ages.
“Our flagship event and the street parties in the community will perfectly complement everything going on across the UK.
“VE and VJ Day were momentous events in the history of our nation that will never be forgotten, and we must preserve the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of lasting peace.”
The free event in Mesnes Park will take place between 11am and 4pm with music and entertainment, including performances from The Combined Bands of the Lancashire Artillery and Duke of Lancaster Regiments.
There will also be a display of military vehicles, an artisan market, fun fair and refreshments.
For communities looking to host their own street parties, the deadline for road closure applications is Sunday, March 30.
Please complete our online application to apply (external link) and the council’s Streetworks Team will be in touch to offer guidance.
Wigan Council has removed the requirement to have public liability insurance for street parties for this occasion.
However, if you include bouncy castles, barbecues, or other activities that could pose a potential risk of injury to attendees, you may need to consider getting public liability insurance for your own assurances for your event.
For more information about national VE and VJ Day celebrations and resources, please visit VE and VJ Day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.