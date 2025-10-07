West Lancashire College raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Macmillan Coffee Morning is the biggest fundraising event for supporting people who live with cancer and is hosted yearly on 26th September. West Lancashire College recently held their own Macmillan Coffee Morning and were delighted to raise over £70 for the worthy charity.

College staff and students took some well-earned time out to come together and enjoy delicious homemade treats including muffins, brownies and a carrot cake. The Hospitality & Catering students kindly baked quiche and sausage rolls, which went down a treat with staff and students.

The money raised by the college supports Macmillan’s vital work in helping them to fund their amazing nurses, answer calls on their Support Line, provide financial support and much more.

£78 could help to run the Online Community Forum for over 3 hours, £185 could provide emotional support to someone living with cancer for around 8 weeks, £673 could pay for a Macmillan support worker for a week and £1,240 could pay for a Macmillan nurse for a week, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

Dawn Hughes, Careers & Learner Experience Manager said, “Thank you to everyone who baked, bought and attended the event, we are delighted that our donation will go towards supporting people with cancer - emotionally, physically and financially.”

If you would like to set up your own Macmillan Coffee Morning throughout the year, please visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee-morning