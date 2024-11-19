Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Held at their vibrant campus in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire College invite members of the local community to join them on Thursday, November 21 from 4.30pm until 7pm for their final Open Event of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event promises to be an engaging experience for those looking to embark on the next step of their educational journey.

As a thriving and successful college that offers a wide range of study programmes for school leavers, adults and budding apprentices, there is an option for everyone. The college offers courses including BTECs, Technical, T Levels, Apprenticeships and Advanced Level 3 programmes, plus short courses and professional programmes for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, visitors can tour the outstanding facilities including refurbished Digital Suites that include the very latest computer technology, a mock Hospital Ward for Health, and Social Care students, as well as a mock primary school setting for Early Years Education students and Apprentice style boardroom for Business students.

West Lancashire College welcomes community to Open Event

Maisie, a former student of the college said: "I chose to study Health and Social Care at West Lancs College because I knew it would provide me with all the knowledge and skills needed for my future career. I really enjoyed my work placement as it was at my former primary school. The interactive lessons in the Health Ward were my favourite and the support from the staff was amazing throughout my college journey. I’m now studying Children’s Nursing at Edge Hill University which I’m really enjoying."

There will also be a chance to find out about the college’s fully funded international educational trips. Last summer, students visited Malta, Cyprus, and Austria to carry out industry placements and dive headfirst into real-life work situations in an international setting. This year trips are planned to Germany, Spain, and Malta, and you can find out more at the Open Event.

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal of the college says: “I am very proud of our college, our excellent staff, and the great things our students go on to achieve. With the exciting recent investment into some outstanding facilities, there has never been a better time to join us. Whatever your chosen destination, we’d love to see you on 21st November where a very warm welcome awaits you, as well as lots of support to get you into the right direction towards your dream career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lancashire College prides itself on delivering high-quality education and fostering a supportive community where students can thrive. Whether you’re a school leaver, considering a career change, or and adult exploring opportunities to enhance your skills, this Open Event is your chance to learn how West Lancashire College can help you achieve your goals.

West Lancashire College welcomes community to Open Event

The college invites anyone to pop along to the Open Event on Thursday, November 21, from 4.30pm until 7pm. You can register your free place on their Event Brite page or contact the college direct on 01695 52300 / [email protected]