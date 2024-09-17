Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at the charity We Are With You (WAWY) in Wigan and Leigh are set to strike tomorrow (Wednesday) in a dispute over pay, says UNISON.

The drug and alcohol recovery workers, based at Kennedy House in Leigh and the Coops Building in Wigan, are taking action over their employer's failure to offer a satisfactory pay award.

The affected staff are subject to two different pay schemes. Some are paid in line with NHS staff bands while others work under We Are With You's own pay structure.

UNISON says the 2.5% pay offer for staff on NHS rates falls significantly short of the 5.5% rise given to other NHS staff this summer.

Meanwhile, those on WAWY’s terms have been offered between 0% and 4%, depending on their wage band.

A significant majority of the staff on both pay schemes voted for strike action. They are calling for a pay rise of 10% or £3,000 – whichever is greater – applied equally across the workforce, to prevent a two-tier system.

Staff at the charity previously took strike action when WAWY pledged to honour the NHS’s Agenda for Change pay rates following the service’s outsourcing from local council control. UNISON says workers feel let down by having to strike again to be heard.

According to the union, poor pay and conditions are leading to high staff turnover, which is affecting the recovery and wellbeing of people who rely on the service.

The strike will start at 7am tomorrow (Wednesday) for 24 hours. Following the walkout, staff will begin indefinite action short of a strike, including working to rule, from 7am on Thursday.

UNISON regional organiser Paddy Cleary said: “The staff at We Are With You perform a hugely important role in supporting vulnerable people. They go above and beyond carrying out highly skilled roles in often challenging circumstances.

“They're right to expect more than this derisory pay offer from a supposed charity.

“It's disappointing that We Are With You have put them in this position. These workers are not worth a penny less than the staff carrying out the same roles within the NHS.

“They won't be backing down until We Are With You does the right thing and agrees to treat them fairly.”

A spokesperson for drug, alcohol and mental health charity WithYou said: “We understand the concerns of our colleagues in Wigan who are choosing to take strike action.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible support for people who use our services, their families and the wider community, whilst also providing our staff with a fair wage and good working conditions. Whilst as a charity with limited resources it can be a challenge to get that balance right, we do believe that we are doing the very best we can for both our staff and our clients.

“We are continuing to negotiate with UNISON, and we are doing everything we can to prevent further strike action from taking place.”