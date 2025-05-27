Wigan-Based ASH Integrated Services Achieves Prestigious Constructionline Gold Accreditation
This industry-recognised accreditation is only awarded to contractors who meet the highest standards across health and safety, environmental management, equal opportunities, modern slavery prevention, and corporate governance.
Constructionline Gold also validates the company’s credentials in areas such as financial stability, insurance, and risk management, providing assurance to both clients and partners.
Antony Grace, Director of ASH Integrated Services, said:
"Achieving Constructionline Gold is a huge step forward for us as a business.
It demonstrates to our clients and future partners that we not only deliver high-quality mechanical and electrical services, but we do so with integrity, professionalism, and full compliance across every area of our operations.
It opens new doors and solidifies our reputation as a trusted contractor."
Founded in 2019, ASH Integrated Services has grown rapidly, now employing more than 50 staff across Greater Manchester and the North West.
The company delivers fully integrated electrical, plumbing, heating, and renewable energy solutions for clients in the education, healthcare, commercial, and public sectors.
Recent successes include major contract wins, national award recognition, and a growing footprint in sustainable building services.
With the Constructionline Gold accreditation now in place, ASH is better positioned than ever to bid for larger projects and framework opportunities.
About Constructionline
Constructionline is a UK Government certification service, helping buyers quickly identify suppliers who meet verified standards.
The Gold standard requires applicants to complete an extended pre-qualification process that includes assessments for PAS 91, SSIP (Safety Schemes in Procurement), and more.
ASH Integrated Services continues to set the bar for professionalism, compliance, and community impact—flying the flag for Wigan in the wider construction and facilities management industries.
For more information about ASH Integrated Services, visit: