Wigan borough Aldi colleague celebrates 20 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aldi colleague from the Wigan borough is celebrating her work anniversary after 20 years at the supermarket.

Sarah Hollis, a Store Assistant at Aldi’s King Street store, first joined the supermarket in 2004 and has since gone on to become an integral part of the supermarket’s Leigh store team.

Sarah has gone above and beyond in her role over the years, including by supporting elderly shoppers during the pandemic by dropping off shopping to those unable to come into the store themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her time at Aldi, Sarah has also helped out with numerous fundraisers to support Aldi's charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, raising vital funds for young people with cancer.

Sarah Hollis celebrates 20 years with Aldi

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Sarah commented: “It may be a cliché but my colleagues at Aldi have really become like my family to me over the years. I am very lucky to enjoy my job so much and, by working together with the whole team we always ensure every customer has a great experience when shopping with us.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Sarah said: “It has to be an air fryer! They’re all the rage and I can’t wait to get my hands on one, but they don’t stay in the middle aisle for long!”

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sarah is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.