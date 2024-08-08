Wigan borough dance school performing at Disneyland Paris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local family-run dance school, Dance4Fun, successfully auditioned last October and were selected to perform at Disneyland Paris.

The 41 dancers aged between 6 and 20 will be showcasing a 20-minute performance at the Videopolis Theatre on Monday 12th August. A group of 100 people including the teachers, the dancers and their families will head to Paris this weekend for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Dance4Fun principals, sisters Briony Foster and Holly Chesterfield, are incredibly proud of the group and thrilled to be chosen, as dance schools from all over the world are eligible to apply. They’ve been working hard for the last eight months on the showcase, and everyone is incredibly excited as we are now only a few days away.

Briony, a secondary school teacher, and Holly, a primary school teacher, established Dance4Fun as a part time job just over 10 years ago when they were both teenagers and it has gone from strength to strength. Their ethos is to create high quality tuition and opportunities, while keeping costs to a minimum for parents. Class fees start at just £2 and dancers are from many different local schools and colleges in Tyldesley, Astley and Worsley. The aim is to be more than just another dance school and their day jobs in schools really help with that as they value personal development just as much as teaching young people to become more technical dancers and excellent performers.

Dance4Fun dancers pictured the night they found out their audition had been successful.

As well as their own show at the Fuse Theatre each year, Dance4Fun have performed at Blackpool Opera House, Sadler’s Wells in London, the Lowry Theatre, Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Alton Towers, along with taking part in streetdance and cheerleading competitions, ballet and tap examinations and numerous social events.

It will be the dance school’s first performance at Disneyland Paris and an experience which they will never forget.

What a great way to celebrate 10 years of Dance4Fun!