On Sunday 22nd September 2024, our team of runners will take on the Warrington Running Festival Half Marathon. Although many of our team have never ran more than 5km, we're proud to have over 30 colleagues and friends signed up and training hard for the event! We're raising money for three causes close to our hearts; a charity supporting families living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, ManLeigh, a local men's mental health charity, and Mind.

Structures Group, a construction company based in Leigh, specialising in the restoration and renovation of historic buildings, are proud to be sponsors of the Warrington Running Festival. They are running to raise money for three causes close to their hearts: a charity supporting families living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, ManLeigh, a local men's mental health charity, and Mind. They have been joined by friends from other local companies, JJ Harrison and Turner Westwell, who are hoping to help raise money for these good causes.

Director Lloyd Jolley commented “We’ve been training over the summer along with our friends from other local companies; JJ Harrison and Turner Westwell. It’s been great to have a goal to train for as a team, keeping everyone motivated, fit and active. We’ve got runners attempting the half marathon, 10km and the children’s 1km race. As a family business, we’re passionate about teamwork and setting a positive example to our children, so it’s amazing that our children, and those of our friends and colleagues can get involved on the day too, both in cheering on our runners, and taking part themselves.”

Wayne Jolley, Founding Director added “As a responsible employer, supporting the Mental Health of our staff is really important to me and is a reflection of our Company ethos of inclusion and teamwork. Men’s Mental Health, particularly in the construction industry, is an issue that we need to talk about, so I’m pleased that we are raising awareness thorough fundraising for local charity ManLeigh and mental health charity Mind. I’m proud of all the effort that’s been put in to training by our site lads, they’ve really embraced the challenge, and I know that they have benefitted, as exercise has a really positive impact on their wellbeing.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/structures-team-half-marathon