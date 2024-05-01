Wigan borough gains six new bee hives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Earth Developments Group have partnered with Manchester Honey Company Ltd to bring honeybees to the Whitehead Restoration Site in Astley, Wigan. Six hives were put into place on April 29th, 2024.

The Honeybees (Apis Mellifera) were originally collected from swarms in the local area. They are a big mix of subspecies, due to the many years of people importing foreign queens. However, through natural (and beekeeper) selection, Manchester Honey Company try to get as close to the native black bee as possible (Apis Mellifera Mellifera).

Gareth Trehearn, Manchester Honey Company

Honey Bees

‘We’ve noticed that our bees tend to fly at lower temperatures than imported bee stocks, so can forage for pollen and nectar effectively in our variable British weather and therefore need less intervention from the beekeeper.’

The honey will not be removed during the first year of a colony. This is to ensure that they have ample stores. In subsequent years, only excess honey is removed to ensure that the bees never have to be fed a sugar substitute in place of their own honey. Honey will be available to buy in 2025 following the September harvest.

Lucinda Lay, Head of Natural Capital and ESG, GEDG

‘As part of our commitment to returning the Whitehead Landfill site to nature and providing a green open spaces asset for the community, we are pleased to welcome the local Manchester Honey Company to site. Honeybees are very efficient foragers, so we need to be careful that they don’t out compete other pollinators. GEDG will enhance the habitats onsite as part of the restoration plan, significantly increasing the food sources available for all pollinators.

Gareth Trehearn, Manchester Honey Company

About Green Earth Development Group

A purpose driven, ethical business with a mission to deliver sustainable solutions for the divestment and re-purposing of brownfield sites across the UK. From former landfills, quarries, lagoons and chemical works, the ability to convert difficult legacy sites of the past into unique environmental and community assets of the future is Green Earth Development Group’s core strength. Excitingly, Green Earth Development Group have commenced the journey to B Corp.