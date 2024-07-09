Wigan borough residential service wins national award for mental health work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lowton residential service, owned by national health and social care charity Making Space, takes home a trophy at the Housing with Care awards

A local residential service that supports people living with mental health conditions has been recognised for its excellent care with a national award.

Colleagues and residents at Ashwood Court, in Lowton, took home the trophy for Tenant Co-Production at the national Housing With Care Awards. Judges praised the team for ensuring residents are actively involved in decision-making and “embodying co-production in putting its people at the very heart of initiatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team received their award at a gala dinner held at London’s Hilton Bankside Hotel. The host of the awards, actor and comedian Steve Wells, described how they “enable residents to choose how to improve their daily lives, attain personal goals and be involved in the evaluation, planning and delivery of activities within the residence and the wider community.”

l-r awards host Steve Wells, Ashwood Court manager Colette O'Neill, deputy manager Nicky Cumberbatch

The award is particularly special to the team at Ashwood Court, which is owned by national health and social care charity Making Space, because co-production is at the core of the charity’s commitment to social care.

Colette O’Neil, registered service manager, Ashwood Court, who collected the trophy on behalf of the team, explained: “Co-production means ensuring that the people who use our services are at the centre of every decision made about their own care and the environment they live in.

"At Ashwood Court, and throughout Making Space services, everything we do is geared towards ensuring this happens as standard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Ashwood Court are also supported to lead on their own care plans and encouraged to develop the skills and activities they’re interested in.

“Daily operations and personal care are planned and delivered in a meaningful, positive way for everyone involved,” Colette added.

“Everything is done democratically, from the choice of décor, menus and nutrition, to the events and activities we arrange at Ashwood Court and in the community.

“To be recognised with this national award really is special to all of us here at Ashwood Court. I’m thrilled for all our residents and colleagues who work so hard to make this a wonderful place to live and work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keri Smith is the associate director of development and social value at Making Space. She said: “Having a voice, feeling valued and being recognised and respected for who you are is something we feel very strongly about at Making Space.

"Our new strategic plan for 2024- 2029 reaffirms our commitment to co-produce our services with the people we support and their carers.

“The team at Ashwood Court embody all of these values, and to see this recognised with a national award is an achievement we’re all incredibly proud of. We also applaud all the very worthy finalists and nominees who recognise and embrace the value of co-production.”