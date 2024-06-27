Wigan borough’s Chance To See Fund announces new grant opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chance To See Fund, initiated as a partnership between Curious Minds and twice chart-topping Wigan band, The Lathums, is delighted to announce a fresh round of grant opportunities. The fund is designed to use access to creativity to enhance joy, positivity and hope in the lives of children and young people in the Wigan Borough area.

The initiative is a rare opportunity for Wigan-based young people and organisations to access funding exclusively for our borough.

Since the project’s inception in late 2022, funds have been raised through a variety of sources. This includes online donations by fans, proceeds from special edition vinyl releases and on-the-gate donations at some of the band’s biggest shows - including their 8,000-capacity sell out at Manchester’s Castlefield Arena last summer.

Local organisations are invited to apply for grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to support activities that foster joy, positivity, and hope.

The Lathums meet young fans at Chance To See Wigan launch event

Individual young people, aged 11-18, can also apply for grants of £50-£500, provided they are connected to and referred by Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Youth Hub, or Wigan Targeted Services.

Backed by The Lathums

The Chance To See Fund is a collaboration between The Lathums and Wigan-based arts charity, Curious Minds. Inspired by a lyric from The Lathums' 2021 single "How Beautiful Life Can Be", this fund was created in response to the cost-of-living crisis and inspired by the band’s own successes, having had access to music as teenagers and as part of their further education.

The Lathums debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2021 and took home a second No.1 award for their second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, in 2023. The band feels a strong calling to give back to the Wigan Borough, the place that nurtured their creative journey. The Lathums' generosity, combined with the expertise of Curious Minds, led to the establishment of the Chance To See Fund.

The Lathums said, “When attention is rightly on heating and eating right now, by starting this fund with Curious Minds we’d also like to take care of some of the other things that make life worth living.”

“Just having an acoustic guitar when times have been tough has meant that The Lathums became possible and offered us escape from whatever was happening in our lives at the time.”

Creativity and Joy Amidst Economic Challenges

The Chance To See Fund is dedicated to reducing stress, worry, and social isolation among young people by providing opportunities to be creative, build skills, and realise their dreams. We know from evidence and experience that children who participate in arts and creativity do better in school and are happier and healthier.

The fund is already supporting young Wigan Borough musicians to attend singing lessons and develop guitar skills.

“Music makes me feel like I am wanted in life, it is the only thing that is keeping me sane.” – said a recent young grant recipient

Who Can Apply and How

Grants for Young Individuals (£50-£500) - A Chance To See Award for young individuals could start a creative project, pay for classes, spark a business idea, or buy gear to improve creative skills. It's all about helping ambitious youth of Wigan Borough chase their dreams. Young people must be 11-18 and be involved with Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Youth Hub or Wigan Targeted Services. They'll work with an adult from these places who will refer them to pitch their idea to the fund via an application form or video link.

If you are a young person who meets the criteria and would love a grant from the Chance To See Fund, ask for a referral at Wigan Youth Zone or Leigh Youth Hub!

Grants for Organisations (£500-£2,000) - Wigan Borough-based organisations and groups can apply for funding so that young people they’re connected to can access uplifting creative activities. The fund is looking for ideas that make sure all young people, no matter their background, can feel the benefits of creativity. Charities, groups and clubs, non-profits or Community Interest Companies located in Wigan Borough can apply, even if they aren’t arts-focused.

If your organisation meets this criteria and you have an idea that would benefit from funding via the Chance To See Fund, read the guidance on the Curious Minds website (https://curiousminds.org.uk/chance-to-see-fund/) and apply today.

Applications to the Chance To See fund are accepted on a rolling basis until the current funding pot is fully allocated.

Championed by Local Partners

“The Chance To See fund is a game-changer - it's not just about funding activities; it's about giving the Borough’s young people the belief that their dreams matter. Partnering with the Chance To See Fund will allow Leigh Youth Hub to introduce our local young people to cultural and creative opportunities that broaden their horizons. The fund is breaking down economic barriers that often prevent young people from pursuing their passions. It’s inspiring to see young people develop new skills and confidence through these grants. We can’t wait to witness their journeys!” – Karen Campbell, Senior Youth Worker at Leigh Youth Hub.

“We see firsthand, the impact and joy that creative opportunities continue to have on young people in Wigan every day. Here at Wigan Youth Zone we celebrate expression, champion individuality and raise aspirations. We are so excited to work with local young people to develop their ideas, and partner with the Chance To See Fund here at Wigan Youth Zone.” - Zha Olu, Music and Media Co-ordinator, Wigan Youth Zone.

“What a fantastic opportunity for Wigan Borough’s children and young people to be able to access this funding provided by our very own born and bred band, The Lathums.Here in Wigan Borough, we are committed to listening to children and young people and taking their views into account to achieve the best possible outcomes, and what better way to articulate youth voice than through the arts. I am delighted and proud that Wigan Borough’s children and young people can be involved in this initiative” - Paula Richmond, Practice Manager Reach Youth and Community, Wigan Council.

How YOU can support the Chance To See Fund

The Chance To See Fund can help more young people feel happy and hopeful with your support.

A donation to the Chance To See Fund is an investment in the future. It's an opportunity to empower the youth of Wigan Borough with the resources they need to explore, create, and dream at a pivotal stage in their lives. Every contribution helps us support a local young person or organisation committed to nurturing the talents and skills of young individuals; fostering environments where creativity thrives and young people can feel happy and hopeful.