Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business from Wigan has been shortlisted for this year’s Good Employment Awards. They join businesses from across Greater Manchester who are being highlighted for leading the way with good employment practices across the city region.

Tilbury Douglas, which has around 70 employees and is a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out company is shortlisted for Best for Inclusion (Large) sponsored by Diamond Bus North West.

"Being shortlisted for the Diversity and Inclusion Award is a tremendous honour for Tilbury Douglas. It validates our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our team to create a workplace that celebrates diversity and champions equality. We are inspired to continue pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for inclusivity in our industry." Martin Horne, Regional Director, Tilbury Douglas

Mayor Andy Burnham at Greater Manchester Good Employment Awards 2023.

The Greater Manchester Good Employment Awards have been created by the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter to celebrate employment excellence.

The awards champion work underpinned by a commitment to equality, fair pay, and giving employees a say in how their workplaces are run.

Ian MacArthur, Director of Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter praised this year’s shortlisted businesses.

“The quality of submissions this year was better than ever, and we’re really excited to see some of our newer members on the shortlists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter believes in the importance of celebrating and shining a light on the excellent employment practices that exist within our network. As a city region, we’re leading the way for what championing what good employment looks like.

“A massive congratulations to all the shortlisted businesses, and a big thanks to all the sponsors of the awards”

The Good Employment Awards are being held on 2nd July in Manchester.