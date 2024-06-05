Wigan care home provider launches video series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home provider has released a series of informative videos covering dementia and highlighting non-institutionalised approaches to care as it prepares to open a specialised home.Millennium Care, which has five care homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, is set to open Langtree Care Home in Autumn 2024. The home will support the growing need for EMI care beds in the region.

In anticipation of the grand opening, the Group has shared information on the home’s approach to care as well as educating the public on topics around dementia.

Group Regional Manager at Millennium Care stars in one of the educational videos.

The short videos include unique ways to deliver care such as the household model, utilising nature, music therapy and a non-pharmacological approach to care.

Millennium embeds these ideas as and when they can across its five homes, all of which are rated at least Good by the independent regulator, CQC.

Langtree Care Home, a 52-bed home, will complete the Standish Care Village, which will harness all the ideas to ensure all residents age with vibrancy.

The household model of care is an approach that breaks the norm of traditional dementia care, giving residents added autonomy while creating a home-like environment. This has been implemented successfully at Millennium’s other dementia specialist home, Worthington Lake.

A non-pharmacological approach looks at minimising the reliance on medication in care settings while finding alternative ways to create positive outcomes for residents. Connection to nature and music therapy have proven benefits touching on overall wellbeing and cognitive function.

Aaron Greaves, Group Marketing & Communications Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“We hope these short videos provide clear and quality information that can help people in their dementia journey. Whether it provides positive outcomes for themselves or a loved one.

“The videos highlight aspects and approaches that Millennium Care homes instil but can also be incorporated into everyday home life. Our new home, Langtree, will utilise all the approaches and we look forward to seeing it benefit our residents from the moment they walk through the doors.”

To access the video series please visit: https://bit.ly/4dgQ2nA