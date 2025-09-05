Wigan care home resident is on the write track

A resident at a newly opened Wigan-based care home has been able to write again, thanks to the ingenuity of the home’s care team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Morris moved into Langtree Care Home in July. The home opened in June and is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run and B-Corp-accredited care provider, which has five homes across Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Getting to know residents is key, and staff soon realised that one of Elaine’s joys came from painting and writing; however, due to Elaine’s Parkinson’s, it was no longer possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition that affects movements, causing symptoms like tremors, slowness and muscle stiffness.

Elaine finishes her letter with an address.

The home saw Elaine’s lost passion as an opportunity and invested in a weighted handwriting glove, which can be beneficial for tremors and used for strengthening and rehabilitation activities.

After four weeks of practice and determination, Elaine was confident enough to write a letter to her brother and sister-in-law, who are based in Cornwall.

Elaine, said:

“It’s been brilliant that I’ve had the support of the staff and been able to use the glove. I love writing letters because they last, and it felt wonderful to post it. It was a long time coming, and it’s not perfect, but at least I can write again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so grateful that they’ve found something that can make writing a little easier.”

Sabrina Myers, Langtree’s Lifestyle & Enrichment Coordinator, said:

“It’s built her confidence, and she’s enjoyed being able to put pen to paper again. I brought in some letter-writing stationery, and she wrote three letters before settling on the final one.

“She’s really proud of what she’s done. When we went to post the letter, as we got back in the car, Elaine said, ‘It’s so nice that I’ve been able to do this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elaine doesn’t have a phone, so the only way she can speak to her brother and sister-in-law is when her daughters are here, so she thinks it’ll really surprise him to get a letter from her.

“It’s been fulfilling to watch her confidence grow, and to see her accomplish something she hasn’t been able to do for a long time has been a truly heartwarming experience.”

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

To learn more about Langtree Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk