Wigan care home wins at national social care awards

A Wigan-based care home has won a national award which recognises the outstanding contribution that the team has given to the lives of the home’s residents.

Lakeside Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run B Corp accredited care provider with four homes in the North West.

The home took part in a study, ‘Not the Last Resort: The longitudinal impact of an interprofessional student training care home initiative’ alongside Salford University.

The university study saw students complete five-week placements enabling them to gain experience working in the care home sector, helping them to challenge their perceptions of social care and promote best interprofessional practice.

Lakeside's team celebrate with award!

Following the study, the home was nominated by Dr Melanie Stephens, Associate Professor at Salford University.

The home was awarded a Chief Nursing Officer for Adult Social Care Team Award for its outstanding services to social care.

On the nomination, Melanie Stephens, said: “Gail and the team at Lakeside were nominated for this award as they have demonstrated commitment to shining a light on care homes as a place that is not the last resort for those who live and work in this sector, challenging negative perceptions that care homes are a fundamental part of the health and social care system.”

Gail Howard, Registered Manager, said: “As a home, we’re delighted to receive this award, it’s amazing validation for our staff team who do so much daily.

“We have a great relationship with Salford University and other organisations, and we really encourage young people to learn about our industry first-hand or even just engage with our beautiful residents!”

For more information on Lakeside Care Home, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/