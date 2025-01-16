Wigan Care Service Enjoys VIP Disney on Ice Experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dreams came true for Tracy, who is supported in Wigan by national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, when she enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a VIP guest at Disney on Ice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy, who is a lifelong Disney fan, was treated to the best seats in the house in a luxury box at the AO Arena, thanks to a generous donation from Worldwide Hospitality. Watching her favourite characters come to life on the ice was described as “an incredible experience”.

Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s biggest charities and a major provider of care and support in Wigan, supporting people who have learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns to live their best lives possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worldwide Hospitality is a north west business that specialises in creating VIP hospitality experiences for major sports, concerts and events across the UK and internationally. Their donation to Tracy reflects their commitment to giving back to local causes.

Tracy was thrilled to experience the VIP box at Disney on Ice.

Scott Roberts is one of Tracy’s support workers and he attended the event with her. Speaking of the experience, he said, “Tracy has always loved Disney, so this was a dream come true. She couldn’t believe that she was able to watch her favourite characters up close with VIP seats. This was a night that they’ll never forget.”

John Hughes, Director of Partnership and Communities at Community Integrated Care, said, “Opportunities like this mean so much to the people we support, enabling them to live their dreams and make memories that last forever. We would like to thank the team at Worldwide Hospitality for their commitment to inclusion and incredible support of our charity.”