Wigan Chess Club are back in the league

After a five year break, Wigan Chess Club are back playing competitive league chess. Last Thursday Wigan welcomed a team from Marple, Stockport, for their first game in the South East Lancashire summer league.

Marple won the match but John Shortt from Wigan remained upbeat - “The match tonight marks an important step for Wigan Chess Club. After a five year break, we now have a thriving chess club. This match tonight is a key moment in the club’s development and we are very proud to be back playing league chess again”.

