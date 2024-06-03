Wigan Chess Club are back in the league
After a five year break, Wigan Chess Club are back playing competitive league chess. Last Thursday Wigan welcomed a team from Marple, Stockport, for their first game in the South East Lancashire summer league.
Marple won the match but John Shortt from Wigan remained upbeat - “The match tonight marks an important step for Wigan Chess Club. After a five year break, we now have a thriving chess club. This match tonight is a key moment in the club’s development and we are very proud to be back playing league chess again”.
Wigan Chess Club meets on Thursday evenings at St Jude’s Social Club in Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes. New members of all ages and playing standards are always welcome. Contact [email protected].