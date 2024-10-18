Wigan Chess Club Junior Academy: a thriving success for young chess enthusiasts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Chess Club Junior Academy is ready to take a new intake of pupils.

Since its reformation in January 2024, Wigan Chess Club has been making remarkable strides, rekindling a passion for chess across the local community. A significant milestone in this journey came in August 2024, when the club proudly launched its Junior Academy. This exciting initiative, aimed at children aged 6 to 16, offers young minds a unique opportunity to learn and excel in the timeless game of chess.

The Junior Academy has quickly proven its value, as the first group of students have progressed through the program with flying colors. Over the course of a 10-week beginner course, students are introduced to the fundamentals of the game, from learning the basic rules and movements to understanding chess strategies. Graduates of this program are then invited to Level 2, where they delve deeper into tactics and master the intricacies of competitive play.

The results speak for themselves. Already, four of our talented juniors have competed at League level, representing Wigan Chess Club with pride and determination. In an even more impressive achievement, three of our young players have been selected to represent the County, showcasing their incredible growth and skill on a larger stage. These successes highlight not only the talent and potential within the Wigan community but also the strength of the Junior Academy’s training program.

Wigan Chess Club Junior Academy is on the look-out for new members

Chess is more than just a game; it’s a powerful tool for personal development. Studies have shown that learning and playing chess enhances concentration, develops critical thinking, and improves problem-solving skills in children. Chess also promotes patience, strategic thinking, and resilience—skills that are invaluable both in and out of the classroom. The Junior Academy at Wigan Chess Club is not only teaching children how to play the game but also helping them build confidence and mental agility, setting them up for success in all aspects of life.

As the Junior Academy gears up for its next intake, we invite all interested parents to enroll their children in this exciting program. Our next course begins on 14th November 2024, and spaces are filling up quickly. Whether your child is completely new to the game or looking to refine their skills, the Wigan Chess Club Junior Academy offers a supportive and engaging environment for players of all abilities.

Parents interested in signing up their children can visit www.wiganchess.com for more information or contact us directly via email at [email protected]. Don’t miss the chance to introduce your child to the enriching world of chess and help them develop skills that will last a lifetime.

Together, let’s continue to nurture the next generation of chess champions right here in Wigan!