Wigan Chess Club receives Brighter Borough Grant to enhance its community chess programs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Chess Club, a longstanding pillar of the local community, has recently received a generous grant from Wigan Borough Council under the Brighter Borough Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding will be instrumental in equipping the club with much-needed resources to further its mission of promoting chess among both adults and children in the Wigan area. The club, which meets regularly at St Jude’s Social Club on Poolstock Lane, is now better positioned to continue its educational outreach and competitive activities.

A Brighter Future for Wigan's Chess Enthusiasts

The grant will be used to acquire new chess sets, clocks, and other vital resources that will enhance the club's ability to serve its members and attract new participants. Paul Keevil, Club Secretary and a British Correspondence Chess Champion, expressed his gratitude for the support from Wigan Borough Council and, in particular Councillor David Hurst. He said “This grant is a tremendous boost for our club. It allows us to continue providing a valuable service to the community, fostering a love for chess that benefits people of all ages,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40 board, sets and clocks purchased thanks to a Brighter Borough grant

The grant will also enable the club to open a Junior Chess Academy at Clifton Street Community Centre starting on August 29th

Chess: A Game with Lifelong Benefits

Chess is often celebrated not only as a game but as a powerful educational tool. For adults, playing chess can improve cognitive abilities, enhance problem-solving skills, and provide a great way to relax and unwind in a social setting. It’s a game that challenges the mind, encourages strategic thinking, and can be enjoyed throughout a lifetime.

For children, the benefits of chess are particularly profound. Studies have shown that playing chess can significantly improve academic performance, particularly in mathematics and reading. The game encourages concentration, patience, and the ability to think ahead, all of which are critical skills both in the classroom and in life. Moreover, chess helps children develop critical thinking skills and resilience, teaching them to cope with loss and celebrate victories with humility.

Building Community Through Chess

Beyond the educational and cognitive benefits, Wigan Chess Club plays a crucial role in building community spirit. The club provides a welcoming environment where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together, share a common interest, and form lasting friendships. Whether participating in league matches or simply enjoying a casual game, members of the club experience the joys of shared learning and mutual support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This grant from Wigan Borough Council’s Brighter Borough Fund recognizes the important role that Wigan Chess Club plays in our community. It is an investment not only in the club but in the future of our town, ensuring that the intellectual and social benefits of chess continue to be available to all.

Looking Ahead

With the new equipment, Wigan Chess Club is looking forward to expanding its programs, particularly for younger players. The club hopes to introduce more children to the joys of chess, helping to develop the next generation of thinkers, problem-solvers, and community leaders.

Wigan Chess Club would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Wigan Borough Council for this generous grant. The club is excited to continue its work in promoting chess throughout the community, and invites anyone interested in learning or playing chess to join them at St Jude’s Social Club at 7:15pm every Thursday.

For more information about Wigan Chess Club, including meeting times and how to get involved, please visit their website www.wiganchess.com or stop by the club during their regular meetings. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just curious about the game, Wigan Chess Club welcomes you.