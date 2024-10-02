Wigan college celebrated as best performing sixth form college in the north of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winstanley College is proud to announce its outstanding achievement as the top-performing Sixth Form College in the North of England for offers to Oxford and Cambridge universities, based on the recently released 2023 UCAS data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the figures released, Winstanley College ranks among the best in the country for securing offers from these world-renowned institutions. The data reflects how well state Sixth Form Colleges, like Winstanley, are competing with independent schools and selective grammar schools in gaining access to these elite universities. Over the years, both Oxford and Cambridge have significantly increased their acceptance rates for students from state schools, rising from 52% in 2000 to an impressive 72% in 2023, as referenced by The Spectator (4.9.2024).

Of the 80 schools recognised for receiving the highest number of offers, Winstanley stands out not only as a leading Sixth Form College but also as a symbol of how state education can deliver exceptional results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winstanley College Principal, Simon Lett, commented: ‘We are thrilled to be recognised as the best performing sixth form college in the North for Oxbridge offers. Students receiving offers have all taken part in the College’s preparatory Oxbridge Programme, delivered by experienced staff who work tirelessly to ensure applicants have the best chance of receiving their offer. We, of course, recognise the part that the students’ high schools have played in supporting these high achievers throughout their secondary education and together we are pushing state school entries up to impressive levels.’

This achievement cements Winstanley College's position as one of the top educational institutions in the UK, providing students with unrivalled excellence, support, and inspiration.