The distressing burglary of a Wigan community centre which helps the needy has inspired a fund-raiser.

The Diamond Centre on Grey Street in Ashton was ransacked in the early hours of Monday (May 26) morning, with the intruders taking many electrical items which were intended for donation to those struggling to make ends meet.

Warehouse worker Jake Musgrave, who discovered the break-in, was so appalled that he has decided to go on a sponsored walk from Wigan to Southport in aid of the centre.

Top priority is equipping the place with CCTV in the hope of deterring further burglaries, and cash is also needed to replace doors smashed by the crooks.

Jake Musgrave outside the Diamond Community Centre, Ashton-in-Makerfield, which was burgled. He has set up a GoFundMe for sponsorship to walk from Wigan to Southport, which will take about 10 hours, to raise funds for CCTV and security for the centre. He is pictured with the centre director Sarah Myler

The Ashton 26-year-old has just started volunteering at the centre and has been helping to clear up outside.

He said: “Whoever did this are absolute scum. They are picking on the most unfortunate people by doing this.

"I went past the centre on Monday and saw the door ajar which I thought was strange because I wasn’t expecting the place to be open on a bank holiday. So I went in and looked round and I could see drawers open. Something was clearly wrong so I rang the lady who runs it and she came down and confirmed there had been a burglary."

CCTV from a local house shows two slim-built men, one in dark clothing, the other in lighter clothes, initially entering the centre on foot at around 1am.

Cash had been plundered from the till at the Diamond Comnunity Centre in Ashton

After stealing multiple items, including baby monitor cameras, electric toothbrushes, and two TVs (one of them a 50ins Toshiba), they stashed the goods in a nearby garden on Crescent Avenue.

They returned an hour later in a small white van (believed to be a Renault Kangoo), loaded the stolen items, and re-entered the centre for more before leaving via Cansfield Grove.

Centre director Sarah Myler said: “I was devastated to find that the centre had been broken into.

"It makes me so sad that someone has targeted a business that's sole purpose is to help the community.

A smashed-in staff room door at the Diamond Community Centre

"We were actively fund-raising to replace the front doors – the very ones they managed to get in through – and installing external CCTV was next on our list.

"It’s incredibly disheartening to think that if those upgrades had been in place, they might not have got in and if they did we might have had a better chance of identifying those responsible.

"The worst thing is that if the people that did this were so desperate, they could have spoken to us and we'd have done everything we could to help them, because that's what we do! But instead they chose to steal from us.”

Jake has set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £450 which he is already fast closing in on.

He says he has not decided exactly when the walk will take place but it will be either the weekend of June 7 and 8 or June 13 and 14.

He said: “I was so upset by what happened, I had to do something to help.”