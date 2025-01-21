Wigan community pulled together to warm hearts at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local home care company, Home Instead Wigan, warmed hearts at Christmas with its annual ‘Be a Santa’ gift giving scheme, aimed at putting smiles on older people’s faces during the festive season.

New research from Age UK shows that 1.4 million over 65’s ate Christmas dinner alone, missing out on the festivities so many of us got to enjoy. In a bid to combat this loneliness, Home Instead wanted to give back to the community during the holiday season, ensuring older adults also felt loved and appreciated.

That’s where ‘Be a Santa’ came in. The campaign saw the company bringing the community together to spread festive cheer by asking locals and organisations to ‘Be a Santa’ and donate gifts for members of the community who may have felt isolated over Christmas.

With the help of the local community, the company collected over 230 gifts for 177 older adults who, without the support of Home Instead, may otherwise not have received a present on the big day.

Home Instead Wigan’s Be a Santa Collection at Tesco

The recipients of these gifts included residents at Greenacres Care Home, St Clements Court, Avril Court, Winster House, Grosvenor Court, Langton Court and Thorburn House. Local community groups were also pleased to receive gifts, including Aspects of Care, Sunshine House, Community Partnership, Hindley Ladies Circle, Connect Centre, SWAN PCN Patients and Pensioners of Wigan.

Commenting on the festive initiative, Director of Operations at Home Instead Wigan, Nick Hodgson, said, “Another year of our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, and what a success it has been. At Home Instead we are aware of the challenges Christmas can bring for many, and the team and I feel privileged to help make a difference.

“It filled me with so much joy to see the community coming together for such a great cause. A big thank you to everyone involved in making ‘Be a Santa’ such a success. Your ongoing support makes Christmas brighter for many people, and we look forward to continuing this support in 2025.”

The company was very grateful to receive support and donations from the following local organisations:

· Tesco Extra Central

· SWAN PCN

· Call The Void tattoo

· Wigan Council town hall

· Active Case Management

Home Instead provides home care to members of the local community, allowing them to live independently in a safe and familiar environment where they feel most comfortable. To find out more about the services they offer, please call 01942 414363 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wigan/.