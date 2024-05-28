Wigan construction firm shortlisted for North West Regional Construction Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A construction firm based in Wigan has been shortlisted for an award ahead of the North West Regional Construction Awards.

Wigan firm DASCO Construction is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for the prestigious SME of the Year award in the North West Regional Construction Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to shaping the North West landscape through innovative construction solutions.

The North West Regional Construction Awards (NWRCA), now in their 18th year, celebrate the visionary contributions of construction professionals who are at the forefront of the industry.

Held in partnership with Constructing Excellence in the North West, the awards are hosted by the School of Science, Engineering and Environment at the University of Salford and the Centre for Construction Innovation.

L-R David Rothwell and sibling team Collette Stansfield, Charlotte Rothwell & MD Scott Rothwell.

Scott Rothwell, Managing Director of DASCO Construction, expressed his gratitude and excitement about this honour:

"To reach the final of such a prestigious award is a testament to our team and all the people who have helped us along the way. The timing is perfect as this year we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, so we couldn’t be happier."

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at The Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester.

The event will be attended by over 400 construction professionals from across the region, making it a significant gathering of industry leaders and innovators.

Being shortlisted for the SME of the Year award is a significant achievement for DASCO Construction.

It recognises the company's dedication to delivering exceptional projects, its innovative approach to problem-solving, and its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves.

This acknowledgment not only reflects DASCO's past achievements but also inspires the company to continue striving for excellence in all its endeavours.

DASCO takes pride in its role as a family-owned business deeply rooted in Wigan.

The company's journey over the past ten years has been marked by a commitment to quality, integrity, and community support.

Being part of this shortlist is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of DASCO's entire team and the strong relationships it has built with clients and partners.

The company looks forward to the awards ceremony and the opportunity to celebrate with other outstanding businesses in the North West construction industry.