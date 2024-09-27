Wigan Dementia care homes plea for mini bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Montrose hall care home in Norley hall , Wigan are asking for help from local businesses to support them in raising funds to purchase their very own mini bus to enable them to take their lovely residents out and about on daily trips.

The home manager, Hannah, staff and family have been endlessly fundraising for the last few years to enable them to own their very own bus but are still falling short of their target.

The staff at Montrose love nothing more than getting out and about with the ladies and gents they care for but as taxis are so expensive and can only take a few residents at one time it means less days out.

They would love nothing more than to load up the bus every day and set off on an adventure.

Wigan Athletic visits Montrose to honour one of their own , Walter Stanley , resident at Montrose .

So they are hoping that local businesses along with Wigan Athletic, who now work closely with the home will come together to support them on their latest mission to continue to make more wonderful memories for the residents and families of the Montrose Family.