Wigan Dementia care homes plea for mini bus
The home manager, Hannah, staff and family have been endlessly fundraising for the last few years to enable them to own their very own bus but are still falling short of their target.
The staff at Montrose love nothing more than getting out and about with the ladies and gents they care for but as taxis are so expensive and can only take a few residents at one time it means less days out.
They would love nothing more than to load up the bus every day and set off on an adventure.
So they are hoping that local businesses along with Wigan Athletic, who now work closely with the home will come together to support them on their latest mission to continue to make more wonderful memories for the residents and families of the Montrose Family.
