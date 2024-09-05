Wigan entrepreneur takes Global Lifelines Cleaning Services to new heights
Driven by a personal experience with subpar cleaning services, Evans founded Global Lifelines in 2021. Leveraging his extensive experience in accounting and business management, he built a company that offers a wide range of cleaning services, including office and janitorial cleaning, school cleaning, healthcare facility cleaning, and more.
Under Evans' dynamic leadership, Global Lifelines Cleaning Services has experienced rapid growth, expanding its operations to serve a diverse clientele across the region. The company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Global Lifelines is committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products and following top-notch health and safety practices. This commitment has led to the company receiving prestigious accreditations from organisations such as Safe Contractors, The British Institute of Cleaning Science, the Domestic Cleaning Alliance and the Wigan Council Good Trader Scheme.
Evans' entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and a vision for success. His leadership has propelled Global Lifelines to new heights, making it a go-to choice for businesses and individuals seeking reliable and high-quality cleaning services in Wigan and beyond.
