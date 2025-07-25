Wigan Hero Raises £4K for The Brick Through Marathon and Charity Night

Local fundraising champion Daniel Keogh has raised an incredible £4K for The Brick, a Wigan-based charity supporting people facing poverty, homelessness, and crisis across Wigan and Leigh.

Daniel, Assistant Branch Manager at SIG Roofing Bolton, took on the Manchester Marathon in April, running 26.2 miles in support of the charity. But his fundraising efforts didn’t stop there — in June, he hosted a charity Race Night at Wigan Cricket Club, complete with a raffle and auction. The event was attended by supporters from across the community.

As part of the fundraising, Daniel’s employer, SIG Roofing, generously donated £500, helping push the total to the impressive £4K mark.

Daniel Keogh shared: “Thanks to everyone who got involved and helped us with raising this money, especially my company SIG Roofing for sponsoring the event. I’m sure it will do a great deal to help people in need.

Daniel Keogh

“My message to anyone reading this would be that I genuinely had a great time raising this money and I will be pushing on to do more – it’s your turn now, get involved!”

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable people in the Wigan and Leigh borough, helping them access food, emergency shelter, mental health support, and pathways out of crisis.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “Daniel is a true inspiration. His dedication and energy show what’s possible when local people come together for a cause. Fundraisers like Daniel play a vital role in helping us support our community – but the truth is, we need more people and businesses to step up.

“The need in Wigan and Leigh has never been greater, and we’re calling on individuals and local organisations to get involved – whether that’s running a race, hosting an event, or offering corporate support. Every bit makes a difference.”

Keely Dalfen and Daniel Keogh

Daniel already has big plans for next year, and The Brick hopes his story encourages others to take up the challenge.

Join the movement. Support The Brick. Help build a stronger Wigan and Leigh.

To learn more or to get involved, visit www.thebrick.org.uk or contact Jane Webb: [email protected]