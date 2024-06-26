Wigan Infirmary appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Infirmary is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Brennan as the Trust’s new permanent Chief Operating Officer.

A pharmacist by background, Sarah, brings with her a wealth of knowledge, having worked across the NHS and private sector and in a number of locations, including

Guernsey, Norfolk and Germany. She has been Chief Operating Officer for four years at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, a community services organisation in Warrington, Halton, St Helens and Greater Manchester, and has worked closely with the two local acute trusts in Warrington, Halton and St Helens and with place-based and system partners.

Sarah also has a particular interest in working with children and families and has been heavily involved in working with children’s services and children’s specialist services, working to bring them together with local authority services and the community and voluntarily sector. Most recently, Sarah has been the Senior Responsible Officer for the Admissions Avoidance workstream for Newton Europe.

Speaking about her appointment, Sarah says she is keen to help support Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) to be recognised as an outstanding organisation. She comments: “I am proud to be joining such a well-respected organisation such as WWL and I genuinely want to make a difference to the lives of residents of the Wigan Borough.

“I am passionate about improving patient care and health outcomes and am keen to develop a strong community offer, with our place-based partners, so that we can help to reduce some of the pressures on our urgent and emergency care services.

“I am also keen to explore new and innovative ways to provide services which support patients and continue to deliver high-quality and safe patient care, helping to support the Borough’s residents to remain independent for longer.”

WWL Chief Executive, Mary Fleming commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to be able to confirm Sarah’s appointment as our new Chief Operating Officer.

“Sarah has a clear and focused vision of how she can support WWL on our road to outstanding and I am excited to see what a difference she can make to both the Trust, and the people of the Wigan Borough.”